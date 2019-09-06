It's not just expensive but rubbish too - Gazette readers call for better service and value on public transport
It’s expensive, unreliable and poor value – that’s the view of South Tynesiders who have urged for action on a better services on rail and road.
We asked for your views on whether public transport is too expensive in the wake of research by the Transport Focus watchdog, which found the time it takes to use the systems and the costs are among the most common reasons why people don’t like to take the bus.
Our poll returned results which showed 88% of readers believe public transport is too expensive.
Others compared it to the prices they have had to pay when visiting other countries, with Germany and Ireland highlighted as places where it is more cost effective, as well as the set up run by Transport for London.
Others voiced frustration over how unreliable the services can be, with 333 people voting within 11 hours of our poll going live.
Among those who had their say was Samantha Hodson, who commented: “I don't think people would concentrate that much on cost if public transport was reliable.
“Going on cost alone it's cheaper to take the car and marginally more expensive to take a taxi if there's a few of you.”
Lianne Douglas said: “It’s not only expensive but so unreliable and buses especially take ages to get anywhere.
Leigh Shotton doesn’t believe it is too expensive and said: “No just rubbish, If you want to get somewhere on time don't use the Metro.”
John Reay added: “It’s generally unreliable and dirty as well.”