Lane closed on A19 caused by over-running roadworks

Drivers are facing delays on the A19 this morning after roadworks over ran.

A lane closure is in place between the A1290 turn-off and the A184 Testo's Roundabout at Boldon Colliery.

Highways England North East tweeted: "#A19 Northbound between #A1290 and #A184 #TestosRoundabout Lane 1 closure in place.

"This is due to over running roadworks in the area.

"We advise to avoid the area where possible as delays are expected.

"Updates to follow."

Due to the lane closure, bus provider Go North East says it has diverted Northbound services X9 and X10 between Dalton Park at Murton and Heworth to avoid the traffic.

Buses are operating non stop via Washington, but buses will not be serving the stop at Testos Rounadabout.