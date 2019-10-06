Major Metro delays ahead of Newcastle Utd v Man Utd - fans warned to leave extra time for travel
Newcastle United fans are being urged to leave extra time for their journey to the match following delays of more than 30 minutes across the Metro network.
Sunday, 6th October 2019, 14:39 pm
Updated
Sunday, 6th October 2019, 15:12 pm
Tyne and Wear Metro service has reported delays to of up to 35 minutes between South Shields and Monkseaton due to a train being withdrawn from service.
The delay comes at a time when football fans will be travelling to see Newcastle United take on Manchester United at St James’ Park, for kick off at 4.30pm.