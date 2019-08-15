Major transport delays as broken down train at Morpeth blocks all lines
Trains between Newcastle and Alnmouth may be cancelled or delayed by up to 30 minutes due to a broken down train at Morpeth.
All lines are currently blocked by a broken down train with Cross Country, LNER and Scotrail trains affected.
Major disruption is not expected to be resolved until 2.30pm on Thursday, August 15.
Passengers are being urged to check before they travel after the incident was reported at 1.30pm and is expected to last until 2.30pm.
A National Rail spokesman said: “A broken down train at Morpeth means all lines are blocked. Trains running between Newcastle and Alnmouth may be cancelled or delayed by up to 30 minutes.
“You may be entitled to compensation if you experience a delay in completing your journey today. Please keep your train ticket and make a note of your journey, as both will be required to support any claim.”