A major Tyne and Wear Metro line is closing for five days for improvement work.

The South Shields-Hebburn line will be closed from Monday 4 to Friday 8 August 2025, with no trains running in both directions.

The closure is needed so engineers can carry out overhead power line modernisation work.

Here is the alternative travel information Nexus has given:

Replacement bus services

You'll still be able to make your journey as a replacement bus service number 900 will be running in both directions between South Shields and Hebburn. The bus route will extend to and from Heworth until about 6.10am.

Metro tickets and passes will be valid on the replacement bus service. The replacement bus driver will also be selling tickets. If you use a smartcard, please remember to tap in and out at the start and end of your journey.

Your journey will take longer especially if transferring between different modes of transport so please leave extra time for travel and plan your journey in advance.

Train services

During the line closure trains running will will operate to a revised train timetable .

At Hebburn, trains will arrive and depart from platform 1.

Some early morning trains between Hebburn and Pelaw will not be running, the replacement bus service will be extended to run from and to Heworth until about 6.10am to replace these trains.

For the latest service updates please use the Pop App.

Residents near to the Metro line

Residents close to the Metro line or compound areas may experience work near to their home including night-time work and an increase in activity by our teams. We will do all we can to keep noise levels to a minimum.

If you have any questions or concerns about the work taking place, or would like to sign up to receive free information emails about night-time work taking place, please email us at [email protected] or call us on 0191 20 20 727 (lines are open Monday to Friday, 9.00am-5.00pm).