Metro chaos as all routes delayed by 30 minutes due to "system wide" failure
Commuters are expecting to suffer delays of over 30 minutes due to the power problem.
Passengers of the Tyne and Wear Metro are waking up to reports of possible delays of around 30 minutes this morning, July 5, due to a power problem at their main depot.
In a tweet, the rail service explained that an overhead line tripped out and caused a system wide delay on all their routes, saying: “There are delays of up to 30 minutes systemwide due to an overhead line trip at the depot this morning. Metro apologise for any inconvenience caused.”
It is not known how long it will take to rectify the issue.
It is the second-largest metro system in the United Kingdom, after the London Underground, and services over 36-million passengers every year.
Nexus, were unavailable for comment at this time, but we will update on the situation as it develops.