Metro delays between Chichester and Jarrow as signalling problems plague service
There are Metro delays on services running between Chichester and Bede in both directions due to signalling problems.
At around 3.15pm on Wednesday, July 10, Tyne and Wear Metro announced that no trains were running between Chichester and Jarrow in both directions until further notice because of signalling problems. AN hour later, they confirmed there would be no service between Chichester and Bede ‘until further notice’.
Go North East bus services 5, 9, 26 and 27 operating between South Shields and Jarrow and are accepting Metro tickets from passengers.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
These delays follow an earlier incident on a Metro between Fellgate and South Hylton at 12.40pm where an ambulance had to be called to assist a passenger, who was suspected to have suffered a seizure.
Stay up to date with travel news on our live blog.