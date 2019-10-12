Metro delays between Hebburn and South Shields due to 'police incident'
There are delays of up to 15 minutes aboard the Metro between Hebburn and South Shields due to a ‘police incident’.
Saturday, 12th October 2019, 17:56 pm
Northumbria Police were called to reports of a man causing disorder at Hebburn Metro Station at around 4.45pm on Saturday, October 12.
The spokesman said: “We received a report that a man was worse for wear causing disorder and allegedly tried to steal a mobile phone.
“We have managed to get hold of the man and an officer is speaking to him.”