Metro delays between Hebburn and South Shields due to 'police incident'

There are delays of up to 15 minutes aboard the Metro between Hebburn and South Shields due to a ‘police incident’.

By Poppy Kennedy
Saturday, 12th October 2019, 17:56 pm
Updated Saturday, 12th October 2019, 17:56 pm
Northumbria Police were called to reports of a man causing disorder at Hebburn Metro Station at around 4.45pm on Saturday, October 12.

The spokesman said: “We received a report that a man was worse for wear causing disorder and allegedly tried to steal a mobile phone.

“We have managed to get hold of the man and an officer is speaking to him.”