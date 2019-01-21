Metro passengers face 'major' delays on network after power fault affects services
Nexus has apologised to Metro passengers as they faced “major” delays on the transport service’s network on Wednesday, October 9.
Tyne and Wear Metro confirmed in the early hours of Wednesday that there had been a power fault overnight, which prompted “major” delays for customers wishing to travel.
Trains could not operate to a full peak service following the issue, which caused a loss of electrical power at some of the Metro fleet depot’s access points.
Metro services were only able to leave the depot, in Gosforth, at one access point.
A Nexus spokesman said: “We’re really sorry that passengers had their journeys disrupted this morning.
“This was due to a power fault which meant we could only get trains out of our depot from one its access points.
“We had Metro ticket acceptance on local buses to help people make journeys.
“Repairs to the power supply at the west end of our depot are being actioned.
“Metro is running to all destinations but not to timetable.
“We will have a core service for this rush hour tonight and we will update later today on what extra peak trains will be operating.”
Customers wishing to travel on Wednesday morning were advised of alternative options via the @My_Metro Twitter account.
A message said: “Stagecoach buses are accepting tickets between Newcastle and Airport. [Go North East] buses are accepting tickets in South Tyneside and Sunderland areas.”
Go North East buses are accepting tickets for 9, 20, 26, 27 and 56 in South Tyneside and the Sunderland area.