Metro passengers are being hit by delays after the service was suspended between Monument and Heworth.

No trains are running between the stations in either direction.

A spokesman for the service said: "We have ticket acceptance on all Go North East buses running between Heworth and Monument.

"Services will run from South Hylton as far as Heworth and from South Shields as far as Heworth."

The reason for the problem has not been reported by Nexus.