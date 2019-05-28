Metro passengers suffer delays after youngsters trespass on track

Metro passengers were hit by delays tonight after youngsters trespassed on the track.

Trains travelling between Hebburn and South Shields were affected by delays while police were called to deal with the incident at Chichester Metro station at around 8pm.

Nexus, the operator of the Tyne and Wear Metro has since confirmed the incident has been dealt with.

During the incident a spokesman for the service said on Twitter: "Apologies to passengers travelling between Hebburn and South Shields for the delay to service currently.

"This is due to a train being held at Chichester awaiting police after an anti-social behaviour incident and youths trespassing on track."

The service apologised to passengers for any inconvenience this has caused.