Metro passengers heading towards the airport are being advised to leave extra time for their journey due to a failed train.

Tyne and Wear Metro have confirmed that there are delays of up to 15 minutes between Regent Centre and the airport.

The gap in the service is due to a train being withdrawn from at Regent Centre.

Nexus, the operator of the Metro service, is advising passengers to leave extra time for their journey if they are travelling in the area.