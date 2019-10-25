Metro passengers warned of SYSTEM WIDE delays to trains following track problems

Metro passengers are facing system wide delays on trains following track problems.

By Sophie Brownson
Friday, 25th October 2019, 10:27 am
Updated Friday, 25th October 2019, 10:42 am
There are delays across the Metro network.

Nexus, the operator of the Tyne and Wear Metro service has confirmed that there are delays of up to 20 minutes to trains across its network.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

This is due to an earlier service suspension and an ongoing track circuit fault in the Jesmond area.

There are currently delays of up to 20 mins between airport and South Hylton and delays of up to 20 minutes between St James and South Shields.