Metro service resumed after lorry crashes into railway bridge on A194 near Fellgate

Metro suspended after lorry crashes into railway bridge on A194 near Fellgate

Emergency services were called to the A194 Leam Lane where a lorry had crashed into a bridge and become stuck underneath.

The lorry has now been recovered and teams from Network Rail have confirmed the structure of the bridge is safe following the collision.

The Metro service was suspended between Pelaw and Brockley Whins while checks were carried out to ensure the bridge is safe.

A Nexus spokesman said earlier: “Metro services are currently suspended between Pelaw and Brockley Whins after a lorry hit a bridge in the Fellgate area. This incident occurred at about 12.20pm today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Our rules don’t let us operate over bridges that are hit by vehicles until an engineer has checked that it is still safe. This section of line beyond Pelaw is managed by Network Rail and they are on site carrying out the inspections.

“We have Metro ticket acceptance on Go North East buses 5, 9, 26 and 27.

“We’re sorry for any inconvenience caused to passengers.”

Police were called to the scene and motorists are being told to expect some congestion in the area.

A spokesman for Northumbria Polcie said: “At 11.47am today (Tuesday), police received a report of a lorry that was stuck under a bridge on the A194 near Fellgate.