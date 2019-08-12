Metro services to and from Newcastle International Airport disrupted by power problems
Passengers heading to and from Newcastle International Airport are facing problems with their Metro journeys.
The trouble on the system has been caused by a problem with the power supply, which means there are no services between the Airport and the Kingston Park in both directions.
It has said staff are on site looking to locate the issue.
Earlier this morning it reported an issue with signalling between the two stations.
Go North East are accepting Metro tickets on the 42 and 42A services and a Noda taxi shuttle service has also been set up.
Metro has also warned passengers it is having difficulties updating its website this morning and has advised people to follow its Twitter feed via @My_Metro for more information.
A spokesperson said: “We are sorry for the inconvenience this is causing.”