Metro services to be suspended between South Shields and Hebburn this weekend
Track inspection and maintenance will take place on the Metro line between Hebburn and South Shields this weekend.
On Sunday, September 1 there will be no trains between Hebburn and South Shields up until around 6.30pm, Metro operator Nexus has confirmed.
The first train after the works to leave Hebburn heading to South Shields will be 6.39pm, while the first train from South Shields towards Hebburn is scheduled for 6.56pm.
The Metro eplacement bus service, number 900, will be calling at or close to all stations in the affected area throughout the time of the works.
Customers are advised to leave extra time for travel as their journeys will take longer using the replacement bus service, with further journey-planning advice available on the Nexus website.
Later this month, on Sunday, September 29, there will be a similar line closure between South Shields and Pelaw throughout the entire day for track maintenance in the area.