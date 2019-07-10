Metro suspended after signalling fault
A signalling fault is causing problems for Metro users on the South Tyneside line.
By Kevin Clark
Wednesday, 10 July, 2019, 12:07
My Metro has Tweeted that the service is temporarily suspended between Bede and Chichester stations in both directions.
Go North East bus services 26 and 27 are accepting tickets and passes between Jarrow and South Shields.
Metro has apologised to commuters for any inconvenience.
There is no word as yet on exactly how long it will take engineers to repair the fault.