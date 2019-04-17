Metro system almost back to timetable after police incidents and emergency ambulance call

Metro services are almost all back running to schedule after a series of incidents across the system this evening.

My Metro Tweeted shortly after 6pm that there were delays of between 20 and 30 minutes.

The causes include an earlier failed train, an ambulance being called, and two police incidents.

A North East Ambulance Service spokesman said a crew had been called to Gateshead Metro station where a man had suffered head injuries.

Metro now says there are two trains running 5-10 minutes late from Pelaw, one to St James and one to the Airport. All other services are running to timetable.