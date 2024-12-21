Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland fans heading to the home game against Norwich are being advised to allow extra time for their journeys after the Metro system was hit by the Gateshead flyover closure fiasco.

The Black Cats take on The Canaries at the Stadium of Light today, with a 3pm kick-off.

The Metro service is currently suspended between Monument and Heworth, which may impact some fans heading to the Championship game at the Stadium of Light.

The Metro line between Monument and Heworth is shut as a precaution due to the ongoing closure of the A167 Gateshead Highway flyover. Following further specialist advice received yesterday afternoon from Gateshead Council’s structural engineers, Metro services had to be immediately suspended through the tunnels. The Metro tunnels run beneath the flyover.

Fans should plan their journey in advance and allow more time to get to the game if travelling in the affected area.

Some away fans may also be affected if travelling to the Sunderland game from Newcastle city centre. A replacement bus service (900) is running between Monument and Heworth, and Metro tickets are being accepted on all local bus routes.

Metro services are running on the Sunderland line (Pelaw-South Hylton) but with a 24-minute frequency in place, so trains will be busier than usual.

Metro trains are also still running between Pelaw and South Shields but to a 24-minute frequency.

All the latest updates can be found on the Nexus website, www.nexus.org.uk, and on the Metro’s X page (formerly Twitter) @My_Metro.