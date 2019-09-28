No Metros between South Shields and Pelaw on Sunday - find out how it will affect your journey
Metro passengers have been warned that no trains will run between South Shields and Pelaw over part of this weekend to allow for track maintenance on the line.
Service operator Nexus confirmed that there will be no Metro services running between the two stations on Sunday, September 29.
Instead, passengers will have to use the replacement bus, number 900. It will be calling at, or close to, all stations from Heworth to South Shields.
The final replacement bus to leave South Shields on Sunday night will not arrive at Heworth in time to meet the last train, so this service will instead continue to Regent Centre.
Customers wishing to use this service will see it stop at stations between Felling and Regent Centre.
Nexus has advised that journeys will take longer, so passengers should leave extra time for travel between these two stations.