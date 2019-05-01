North East traffic and travel LIVE

Hre's what you need to know to keep you on the move this morning.

TRAFFIC - last update 6.30am.

There are no reported delays.

TYNE AND WEAR METRO - last update 6.30am.

Problems continue on the service after overhead lines came down on North Tyneside.

Metro is suspended in both directions between St James and Wallsend to carry out maintenance on the overhead line.

Replacement bus 900 will operate Wallsend - St James at a 15 minute or less frequency and ticket acceptance is operating on on Go North East and Stagecoach buses.

The main lift at Monument is currently out of service. Passengers requiring step free access are advised to use Haymarket or Central.

SHIELDS FERRY - last ipdate 6.30am.

No reported delays.

BUSES -STAGECOACH, GO NORTH EAST, ARRIVA NORTH EAST - last update 6.30am.

No reported delays.

RAIL SERVICES - last update 6.30am.

No reported delays

NEWCASTLE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT - last update 6.30am.

Flybe flight BE7650 to Aberdeen, due to depart at .645am has been delayed until 7.50am.

DURHAM TEES VALLEY AIRPORT - last update 6.30am.

There are no reported delays.