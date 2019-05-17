North East traffic and travel LIVE

Good morning. Here is the latest from around the region.

TRAFFIC - There are no reports of any problems. Last update 7.30am

TYNE AND WEAR METRO - One of short peak service is not running this morning. 07.04 South Gosforth - Pelaw 07.38 Pelaw - Regent Centre 08.13 Regent Centre - Pelaw 08.44 Pelaw - Monkseaton. Updated at 7.30am.

SHIELDS FERRY - The service is operating as normal. Updated 7.30am.

TRAINS - There are no reports of any issues on local or national services. Updated 7.30am.

BUSES - There are no reported delays. Updated 7.30am.

NEWCASTLE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT - Flight BA1324 from Heathrow, due at 8.15am is now expected at 8.29am. Flight BE141 from Southampton, due at 8.15am, is provisionally expected at 9.15am. Flight TOM1562 to Ibiza, due to leave at 7.05am, is now expected to leave at 8.30am. Flight BE142, due to depart for Southampton at 8.40am, is delayed until 9.40am and flight to Dublin, scheduled to depart at 10.40am is now expected to leave at 12.50pm. Update - 7.30am

DURHAM TEES VALLEY AIRPORT - All flights are running to schedule. Updated at 7.30am.