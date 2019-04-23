North East traffic and travel LIVE: What you need to know

Good morning, here’s the latest on the region’s roads and public transport.

TRAFFIC - North East Live Traffic‏ reports that on the A1231 Sunderland Highway, lanes one and two are blocked eastbound prior to the A19 Hylton Bridge whilst the Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue deal with a HGV fire. Updated at 7.55am.

North East Live Traffic team, which puts together updates from the Urban Traffic Management and Control facility across Tyne and Wear has issued a reminder there are planned closures on the A19 near Sunderland up until Sunday.

The A19 northbound will be shut overnight closure for resurfacing works between the A183 Chester Road and A1231 Sunderland Highway junctions each night from 9pm to 6am.Updated at 6.30am.

TYNE AND WEAR METRO - The service has issued a reminder some of its early morning services are affected by the engineering works over the weekend and have been changed.

For more details click here. Updated at 6.51am.

SHIELDS FERRY - There are no reported issues.

BUSES -STAGECOACH, GO NORTH EAST, ARRIVA NORTH EAST - Go North East has said there is a delay to serve 454 from Easington Lane to St Robert's of Newminster School. It expects this to operate approx 30 minutes late this morning.

RAIL SERVICES - National Rail has said all major engineering works carried out over the Easter weekend are now complete and lines are open again to services. Updated at 6.47am.

NEWCASTLE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT - The 7am departure of Easy Jet flight EZY6407 to Malaga has been delayed until 7.55am. Updated at 6.49am.

DURHAM TEES VALLEY AIRPORT - There are no reported delays or departures to flights on today's schedule. Updated at 6.49am.