North East traffic and travel LIVE: What you need to know

Good morning! Here’s the latest on the region’s roads and public transport.

TRAFFIC - There are no reported issues.Updated at 8.50am.

TYNE AND WEAR METRO - There are no reported issues. Updated at 8.50am.

SHIELDS FERRY - There are no reported issues.Updated 8.50am.

BUSES -STAGECOACH, GO NORTH EAST, ARRIVA NORTH EAST - There are no reported issues. Updated 8.50am.

RAIL SERVICES - There are no reported issues. Updated at 8.50am.

NEWCASTLE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT - There are no reported issues. Updated at 8.50am.

DURHAM TEES VALLEY AIRPORT - There are no reported issues. Updated at 8.50am.