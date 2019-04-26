North East traffic and travel LIVE: What you need to know

Good morning, here's the latest news on the traffic and travel across the region.

TRAFFIC - update 8.15am

The A195 at Washington is currently closed in both directions following a two-vehicle crash.

The A66 is now closed in both directions due to serious road traffic collision from the airport westbound and Long Newton eastbound to Cleveland. Avoid the area.

METRO - update 8.15am

The Metro is running to timetable.

SHIELDS FERRY - update 8.15am

The ferry service is running to timetable.

NEWCASTLE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT- update 8.15am

There are no reports of any delays.

DURHAM TEES VALLEY AIRPORT -update 8.15am

There are no reports of any delays.

RAIL -update 8.15am

There are no reports of delays.

BUSES -update 8.15am

There are no reports of delays.