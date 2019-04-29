North East traffic and travel LIVE: What you need to know

Good morning, here's the latest news on the traffic and travel across the region.

Follow us throughout the day as we update you with the latest information on transport services and what is happening on the roads.

TRAFFIC - update 6.30am

There are no reported delays.

METRO - update 6.30am

The 6.06am departure from South Shields to Pelaw has been cancelled due to a fault.

The next train from South Shields towards the city centre will depart South Shields at 6.18am.

SHIELDS FERRY - update 6.30am

The ferry service is running to timetable.

NEWCASTLE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT- update 6.30am

There are no reports of any delays.

DURHAM TEES VALLEY AIRPORT -update 6.30am

There are no reports of any delays.

RAIL -update 6.30am

There are no reports of delays.

BUSES -update 6.30am

There are no reports of delays.