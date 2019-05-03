North East traffic and travel LIVE: What you need to know

Good morning. Here is the latest from around the region.

TRAFFIC - 6.30am

There are no reports of any delays

TYNE AND WEAR METRO - 6.30am

Metros are suspended all day St James - Wallsend for essential repairs on overhead lines.

Replacement bus 900 operating in affected area at a 15 minute or less frequency and Metro ticket acceptance on Go Northeast and Stagecoach buses.

SHIELDS FERRY - 6.30am

No reported delays.

BUSES - 6.30am

No reported delays.

RAIL SERVICES - 6.30am

There are no reported delays.

NEWCASTLE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT - 6.30am

There are no reported delays.

DURHAM TEES VALLEY AIRPORT - 6.30am

There are no reported delays.