North East traffic and travel LIVE: What you need to know

Good morning. Here is the latest from around the region.

TRAFFIC - North East Traffic Live has said there are problems on the A1231 westbound, with one lane partially obstructed after leaving the Mill House roundabout towards J65 A1 Western Bypass and or Birtley due to a collision between an HGV and car which is having low impact on traffic. Updated 9.06am.

There have been delays of up to 30 minutes on the A19 southbound at Sheraton after a breakdown, which caused a lane to be closed. Recovery is now under way. Highways England said: "Autolink doing a superb job in protecting the scene while recovery is completed." Updated at 8.33am.

North East Traffic Live has said there are delays on the A1231 Sunderland Highway, eastbound at the A19 Hylton Bridge approach with tail backs to the Nissan Way interchange. Updated at 8.08am.

Go North East has reported there has been a collision between Leazes Bowl and Gilesgate. Updated 8.06am.

Highways England confirmed before 6am the planned works on the A19 southbound between the A183 Chester Road and A690 at Herrington have now been removed and the road is open.

TYNE AND WEAR METRO - The earlier withdrawn service between St James and South Shields is now back in service. Updated at 8.30am.

The earlier withdrawn service between Airport and South Hylton is now back in service. The service said: "Apologies for the delays that this has caused to your journey this morning." Updated at 8.05am.

A train has been withdrawn from service earlier at Benton, due to this there is a gap in the service of up to 20 minurtes to trains running between St James and South Shields.

The service has said people should leave extra time for journeys. Updated at 7.40am.

The service has said a train has been withdrawn from service due to lack of driver resource

It added: "Due to this we have a gap in the service of up to 20 mins to trains running between Airport and South Hylton.

"Please leave extra time for your journey if you're travelling in the area." Updated 6.34am.

Earlier it reported there would be two short/peak services cancelled. South Gosforth – Pelaw 6.58 Pelaw - Monkseaton 07.32 Monkseaton - Pelaw 8.17 Pelaw – Regent Centre 9.08.

SHIELDS FERRY - There are no reported issues.

TRAINS - Overnight, National Rail Enquires reported that trains are expected to run normally from the start of service following a broken down train between Berwick-upon-Tweed and Alnmouth. Updated 6.38am.

BUSES - Go North East‏ has said it is diverting its 20/20A/X20 (leaving Durham only) via Claypath, due to 15 minute delays between Leazes Bowl and Gilesgate caused by a collision. It has said: "Customers at the Leazes Bowl stop please walk up the ramp and use the first stop near to Kwik-Fit to board these services."

NEWCASTLE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT - There are no reported delays for arrivals or departures. Updated at 6.40am.

DURHAM TEES VALLEY AIRPORT - All flights are running to schedule. Updated at 6.40am.