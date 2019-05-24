North East traffic and travel LIVE: What you need to know

Good morning, here's the latest news on the traffic and travel across the region.

TRAFFIC - updated at 6.50am

There are no reports of any incidents or congestion so far this morning.

METRO - update 6.50am

The Metro has two cancelled peak trains this morning. The journeys are:

• 07:19 Longbenton-Monkseaton.

• 07:41 Monkseaton- Pelaw.

• 08:26 Pelaw-S/Gosforth

• 07:49 Regent Centre-Pelaw.

• 08:20 Pelaw - Monkseaton

SHIELDS FERRY - update 6.50am

The ferry service is running to timetable.

NEWCASTLE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT- update 6.50am

There are no reports of any delays.

DURHAM TEES VALLEY AIRPORT -update 6.50am

There are no reports of any delays.

RAIL -update 6.50am

There are no reports of delays.

BUSES -update 6.50am

There are no reports of delays.