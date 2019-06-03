North East traffic and travel LIVE: What you need to know

Good morning. Here is the latest from around the region.

TRAFFIC - A broken down car which had been causing issues on the A19 and A184 at Testo's Roundabout at Boldon has been moved.

Police were called to help deal with the incident and assist with the vehicle's recovery. Updated at 7.30am.

Cleveland Police has issued a road closure update about a protest and has asked drivers to use alternative routes until further notice. The affected routes are Broadway (eastbound) at Birchington Avenue A66 junction with Church Lane Greystones roundabout onto the A1053 (open to lorries only.)

TYNE AND WEAR METRO - One peak service will not run this morning. The times are: 6.40am South Gosforth - Pelaw 7.08am Pelaw - Monkseaton 7.53am Monkseaton - Pelaw 8.38am Pelaw - Regent Centre. The service has apologised for any inconvenience caused. Updated at 6.16am.

Earlier, the service saud one core service will not run for the first hour of its journey this morning, due to driver resource.

This will affect those travelling between South Shields and Newcastle.

The train withdrawn was the 5.43am from Benton 6.30am from South Shields.

BUSES - Go North East has said the 93 Service from Gateshead at 5.08am would depart 10 minutes late due to a vehicle fault and apologised for any inconvenience caused. Updated at 6.18am.

RAIL SERVICES - There are no reported delays.

NEWCASTLE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT - The Tui flight TOM727 from Cancun which had been due at 9.55am is now expected at 11.07am. Updated at 6.20am.

DURHAM TEES VALLEY AIRPORT - There are no issues with flights in or out of the airport.

