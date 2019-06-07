North East traffic and travel LIVE: What you need to know

Good morning, here's the latest news on the traffic and travel across the region.

Follow us throughout the day as we update you with the latest information on transport services and what is happening on the roads.

TRAFFIC - updated at 8am

Motorists may encounter some delays on the A19 southbound at the A182 Hall Walks junction. Traffic is coping well. Lane one of two leading up to the slip road is closed due to a lorry having its tyre changed.

METRO - update 8am

One peak/short service is not running today.

The trips are:

07.49 Regent Centre to Pelaw

08.20 Pelaw to Monkseaton

SHIELDS FERRY - update 8am

The ferry service is running to timetable.

NEWCASTLE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT- update 8am

There are no reports of any delays.

DURHAM TEES VALLEY AIRPORT -update 8am

There are no reports of any delays.