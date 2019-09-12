Overnight closures announced for A19 this weekend as part of Testo's roundabout scheme
Motorists planning to use the A19 this weekend are being reminded of overnight closures on the route as part of a major improvement scheme.
The northbound carriageaway will be closed between the A1231 roundabout for Wessington Way and the Testo’s roundabout at the A184 throughout this coming weekend.
This closure will be in force from 8pm on Friday, September 13 until Monday, September 16 at 6am.
Major work to improve the existing Testo’s roundabout, which is plagued by severe congestion, began in May this year and is expected to run until 2021.
The scheme aims to raise the A19 above the roundabout and introduce new slip roads for motorists wishing to join the road at the Testo's junction.
New routes for pedestrians, cyclists and horse riders will also be created as part of the multi-million pound project.
This follows similar work at the Silverlink roundabout in North Tyneside, which concluded in April.