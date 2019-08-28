Police close Jarrow road following two-vehicle crash
A collision between two vehicles led police to close off a major route out of South Tyneside.
Northumbria Police was called to the A194 Leam Lane in Jarrow at 7.53pm today, Wednesday, August 28, following the crash, which is thought to have left those involved with minor injuries.
Officers closed off the carriageway taking traffic in the direction of the roundabout with the B1306 Mill Lane and the Lakeside pub while the scene was cleared and one of the vehicles was recovered.
The North East Ambulance Service was also called to the incident following a report made at 7.50pm that a car was on its roof, with six people said to have been in the vehicles involved.
It sent two of its Hazardous Area Response Teams (Hart) to the scene, but no one required hospital treatment following an assessment by its medics.