Ryanair flight to Newcastle diverted to Bordeaux after passenger taken ill

A flight from Alicante, travelling to Newcastle, has declared a mid-air medical incident and diverted to Bordeaux.

Ryanair flight FR4079 was scheduled to land at Newcastle at 10:30am on Thursday (June 6) morning. However, a female passenger on board the flight began feeling ill and a doctor on board requested the flight to land immediately.

It is not known the condition of the 73 year old passenger, but a passenger on the flight contacted the Sunderland Echo and said she had been taken to hospital.

Keith Rutherford, from County Durham, is on the flight. He is travelling with his partner and three children, and explained that information about the emergency has been very vague. They have been sat on the tarmac of Bordeaux airport for nearly two hours and have now been given tap water to drink.

A spokensperson for Ryanair said; "This flight from Alicante to Newcastle (6 June) diverted to Bordeaux after a customer became ill on board. The crew called ahead to request medical assistance, the aircraft landed normally and the customer was met by medics for further treatment. The aircraft will depart for Newcastle shortly. Ryanair apologises to all customers for this short delay.”