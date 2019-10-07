Safety training to take place at Tyne Tunnel this weekend - this is how your journey could be affected
Drivers planning to use the Tyne Tunnel this weekend are being warned about a safety training exercise on the route.
The northbound tunnel will be closed from 8pm on Saturday, October 12 until 5pm on Sunday, October 13 to enable compulsory training.
During this time, the southbound tunnel will be bi-directional.
The joint exercise is run between TT2 Limited, the operator of the tunnels, North Tyneside Council, South Tyneside Council and the emergency services.
It happens every four years to ensure the tunnels are safe in the event of an emergency.
The session will involve Northumbria Police, Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, North East Ambulance Service dealing with a range of “live” scenarios in the tunnel.
Meanwhile, the local authorities will take responsibility for coordinating emergency transport and rest centres for evacuated people.
Phil Smith, CEO of TT2 Limited, said: “Safety is our highest priority at the Tyne Tunnels, and occasionally this means that we must run scenarios as if they were real.
“This ensures that, should we be faced with an emergency, we are confident that all parties concerned are in the best position to deal with the situation safely.”
Mr Smith added that the exercise provides a “fantastic opportunity” to work together with partners in the Tyne Tunnel environment, and ensure an emergency incident would be handled correctly.
“Our customers value our excellent safety standards, and appreciate that, very occasionally, these types of exercises are necessary,” he said