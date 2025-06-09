Tyneside is gearing up for some of the biggest shows we’ve ever seen this week and travel advice has been issued over the three days.

Sam Fender is returning to the North East to perform over three nights at St James Park this year and travel infrastructure across the North East is thought to be impacted.

The shows will take place on Thursday, June 12, Saturday, June 14 and Sunday June 15.

The Tyne and Wear Metro has said customer service teams will be at available stations to support those getting around the region.

Haymarket, Monument, St James, and Central Station are the closest stations to St. James’ Park and are all walkable to and from the venue.

Extra Metro services will be running, but Nexus is warning Metro trains towards Newcastle city centre will still be busier than usual and crowd control measures and queues will be in place.

Extra trains will also be running across the system into the night to help fans get home. As part of its advice, Nexus says: “After the concert please head straight to the station for your train. There will be crowd control measures in place including queuing systems. When queuing please be patient.”

Bus company Go North East have added: “We’ll be running extra services to help get you home but buses will still be extremely busy, particularly after the concerts. Please be patient, allow extra time for your journey, and be prepared for some queues.

“To give yourself the best chance of getting a seat, head straight to Eldon Square, Haymarket, or Market Street after the gig, these are the main departure points and buses are likely to leave at full capacity.

“If you try to board the bus from Newgate Street, Bigg Market, St Nicholas Street or Central Station, you may struggle to get on, as buses may not be able to stop if already full.”

While some city centre parking options are available, other Council operated sites are being temporerily suspended to make way for crowds. The full list of sites can be found on the Newcastle Council website.

