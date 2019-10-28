Severe delays on A1(M) northbound following three-vehicle crash
There are delays from the Angel of the North to West Rainton on the A1(M) following a three-vehicle crash.
Motorists are being urged to avoid the area as severe delays of 30mph are being reported.
Average speed has dropped to just 10mph and there are long tailbacks on the A1231 where it joins the motorway.
One lane of the A1(M) is partially blocked and traffic is now queuing for miles on the A1(M).