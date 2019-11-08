Shields Ferry suspended while repair work carried out
Shields Ferry passengers are being warned that the service is currently suspended while repair work is carried out.
Friday, 8th November 2019, 2:56 pm
Updated
Friday, 8th November 2019, 3:05 pm
Nexus, the operator of the Cross-Tyne Shields Ferry service has announced that the ferry is not running between North Shields and South Shields this afternoon, Friday, November 8.
This is due to repair work being carried out on the North Shields ferry landing.
The operator has apologised to passengers and has said it will update them once it has a replacement bus service in place.