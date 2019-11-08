The Shields Ferry is currently suspended.

Nexus, the operator of the Cross-Tyne Shields Ferry service has announced that the ferry is not running between North Shields and South Shields this afternoon, Friday, November 8.

This is due to repair work being carried out on the North Shields ferry landing.