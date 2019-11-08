Shields Ferry suspended while repair work carried out

Shields Ferry passengers are being warned that the service is currently suspended while repair work is carried out.

The Shields Ferry is currently suspended.

Nexus, the operator of the Cross-Tyne Shields Ferry service has announced that the ferry is not running between North Shields and South Shields this afternoon, Friday, November 8.

This is due to repair work being carried out on the North Shields ferry landing.

The operator has apologised to passengers and has said it will update them once it has a replacement bus service in place.