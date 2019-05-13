South Tyneside motorist clocks up 36 penalty points - and could still be driving on the roads

A South Tyneside motorist is one of the country’s top 11 worst penalty points offenders, latest data shows.

The man, believed to live in Jarrow and aged between 32 and 52, has clocked up a staggering 36 points, according to the DVLA.

Incredibly that is three points fewer than he had logged on his driving charge sheet two years ago.

Nationally, six other drivers have the same tally, with one each having 48, 42, and 37 points on their licences.

But their offences take a back seat compared to a 41-year-old man from the Peacehaven area of East Sussex who has 60 points.

The DVLA does not record whether or not the culprits have been banned, meaning they may still be on the roads.

Figures also show 21 borough drivers have 12 points, which triggers an automatic ban that can be overturned on appeal at magistrates’ court.

And six other drivers have topped 12 points, with three having 13, one 15, and two 18.

A further 244 are just one three-point offence away from a possible ban, with 216 on nine points, 12 on 10 points, and six on 11 points.

Joshua Harris, director of campaigns at road safety charity Brake, said: “It is appalling that so many drivers are still on roads in South Tyneside, despite having accumulated 12 points or more on their licence.

“These dangerous repeat offenders have been granted ample opportunity to change their driving behaviour, yet continue to put lives at risk through their complete disregard for the law.

“Driving is a privilege, not a right and if that privilege is not exercised responsibly, it must be taken away.”

The Crown Prosecution Service says the decision to allow someone to drive after reaching the points ban tally is judicial rather than one taken by its prosecutors.

And the Courts and Tribunals Judiciary, which represents England’s courts service, has said sentencing is specific to the circumstances of each individual case.

The DVLA data also reveals the Cleadon and Whitburn postcode area has the highest number of people on three points at 1,143, followed by Simonside, Whiteleas and Marsden areas, at 1,312.

Hebburn has 597, Jarrow 589, South Shields town centre 651, West Boldon 252, and Boldon Colliery and East Boldon 188.

Most drivers on six points – 370 - live in the Simonside, Whiteleas and Marsden postcode areas, followed by Cleadon and Whitburn at 272.

Data shows 242 drivers living near South Shields town centre have six points, 166 each in Jarrow and Hebburn, 60 in East Boldon and Boldon Colliery, and 54 in West Boldon.

Fifty-nine motorists in Simonside, Whiteleas and Marsden have nine points, as do 57 in Cleadon and Whitburn, and 34 in South Shields town centre.

Thirty drivers in Jarrow, 24 in Hebburn, and six each in Boldon Colliery and East Boldon, and West Boldon, also have nine points.

The 48 points offender is a 25-year-old woman who lives near Hastings, East Sussex, while a 33-year-old man living in or near Sutton-in-Ashfield, Notts, has 42.

The 37 points culprit is a man who resides near Southport, Lancs.