These are all the mobile, red light and fixed speed camera locations in South Tyneside

These are the locations of all the mobile, red light and fixed speed cameras that currently operate in South Tyneside.

By Claire Schofield
Monday, 30th September 2019, 15:47 pm
Updated Monday, 30th September 2019, 15:48 pm

All of the speed cameras listed and their precise locations have been taken from the Northumbria Safer Roads Initiative (NSRI) website. Images are for illustrative purposes, not the exact location of the speed cameras on the roads.

1. 558 A194 Western Approach

Mobile. Speed: 30mph

Photo: Google

2. 557 B1301 Dean Road

Mobile. Speed: 30mph

Photo: Google

3. 562 Harton Lane

Mobile. Speed: 30mph

Photo: Google

4. 556 A1300 Prince Edward Road, Nook

Mobile. Speed: 30mph

Photo: Google

