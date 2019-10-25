Three separate crashes affect traffic on A1 near Washington ahead of Friday rush hour

There have been three separate incidents on or near to the A1.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson confirmed to the Echo on Friday, October 25 that there had been three separate crashes in the area.

The most recent took place shortly before 3pm on the A195 sliproad, heading northbound on the A1 to Birtley.

They added: “Two cars are involved but no reports of any serious injuries at this stage. The slip road has been closed to allow police to deal with the incident.”

A three-vehicle collision also took place at 1.45pm on the A1 southbound carriageway near to Washington Services. It involved two HGVs and a car and caused significant congestion in the area.

