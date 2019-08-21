‘Too unreliable’ and ‘too expensive’ – Gazette readers give their verdict on North East's public transport system
“Too unreliable” and “too expensive” are among your verdicts on the public transport system in the North East.
Readers were reacting to our Facebook page poll, prompted by the revelation that three times as much is spent per person on public transport in London than the North East.
At the time of writing, our vote on whether you use buses or trains across the North East revealed that 59% of you do.
Among the first to respond was Ashleigh Hamilton, who wrote: “No because it’s too expensive compared with prices on London transportation.”
Susan Davison added: “The transport system in this area is too unreliable.”
Peter Watt said: “Went and got myself a motorbike. Metro is unreliable and buses are all ways late least on bike I can filter.”
Olivia Kate Brown wrote: “There's many more people in London, who need a more reliable bus service.
“But they can guarantee a large number of passengers daily so they aren't charging four quid for bus tickets instead of the London £1.50.”
Arni Rubins said: “I live in London. And in all fairness the transport system is actually value for money in the big smoke.
“£1.50 in the North East isn’t even going to get me on the bus never mind go anywhere.
“In London I can use a bus and a tram in a single journey for £1.50 and also get from one end of London to another for the same price.
Matthew Hunt added: “To be fair London has a much bigger more complex public transport system, and a higher population density.”