Tyne and Wear firefighters help ill passenger on diverted Newcastle flight

Three crew members from Tyne and Wear Fire & Rescue Service came to the aid of an ill passenger onboard a plan bound for Newcastle.

Ryanair flight FR4079 from Alicante was scheduled to land in Newcastle at 10.30am on Thursday, June 6 but was forced to make an emergency landing in Bordeaux due to a female passenger feeling unwell.

The Tweets said: “This morning while off duty Firefighter Wayne Gilmore, Crew Manager Paul Towers and Crew Manager Jade Makarski provided first aid to a female passenger on board a Rynair flight from Alicante to Newcastle.

“Our firefighters used their first aid skills to help the passenger and provided a handover to French paramedics once the emergency landing in Bordeaux had taken place.

“Our thoughts are with the female passenger and we hope she is feeling better soon.”

The service added that the trio will return to duty tomorrow.

It is believed that the passenger, who was in her 70s, was taken to hospital.

The flight belatedly landed in Newcastle at around 12.55pm.