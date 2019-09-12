Woman seriously injured as collision between car and tractor closes A1 in Northumberland
A woman has been seriously injured in a collision which has closed the A1 in Northumberland.
Northumbria Police has confirmed officers are at the scene of an accident on the northbound side of the dual carriageway, which has closed the road in both directions.
The force issued a statement shortly after the crash, saying: “We are dealing with a collision involving a car and a tractor on the A1 northbound at the Felton Bypass, Northumberland.
A more detailed statement has now been issued, updating the situation: “Police are currently dealing with a serious road traffic collision in Northumberland.
“Shortly after 3pm today (Thursday), officers received a report of a collision involving a car and a tractor on the A1 northbound at Felton.
“Emergency services are currently at the scene. A female occupant of the car has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.
“A clean-up operation is ongoing and the A1 is currently closed in both directions. The road is expected to remain closed for the next few hours and a diversion is in place.
“Drivers heading northbound are asked to exit the A1 at Causey Park and follow the A1068 towards Amble and Alnmouth. The diversion will then take drivers on the B1340 towards Bamburgh for one mile, before re-joining the A1 north of Alnwick.
“Motorists travelling southbound are asked to leave at the A1068 at Alnwick and follow the signs, before re-joining the A1 at Causey Park.
“Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 662 120919 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”