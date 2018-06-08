Tragic footballer’s local pub holding fundraising event

The local pub of a talented footballer who died in Amsterdam is organising a fundraising night this weekend.

The Black Bull in Old Shotton, Peterlee, is laying on live bands, a raffle with some great prizes and serving up a cocktail named after 20-year-old Daniel Sirrell who tragically lost his life while on holiday with friends last month.

Daniel Sirrell

One of the knockout prizes up for grabs at the event include the chance to win a sparring session with the world middleweight boxing champion Steve Bendall.

It comes after Daniel’s friends launched fundraising campaigns and raised thousands to bring him home.

The night at the Black Bull is on Saturday from 7.30pm until midnight.

Laurence Mason, who works at the pub, said: “This was Daniel’s local pub where he drank.

“We are all absolutely devastated at his death. The Black Bull is like a family so it was like losing one of our own.

“We are arranging, along with several of Daniel’s best friends, a fundraising night.

“We have five live bands that will be playing, a prize raffle including the chance to win a sparring session with the world middleweight boxing champion Steve Bendall.”

The pub has also created a cocktail named in Daniel’s honour called Summer Sirrell, with proceeds from sales going to the fund.

Daniel, from Peterlee, drowned when he fell into a river on a holiday with friends in Amsterdam and could tragically not be saved.

He was a talented footballer and played for South Shields Wearside League team Harton and Westoe FC.

Two online fundraising pages have been set up to pay medical costs incurred by Daniel’s family and bring him home.

One started by friend Connor Elders to raise £50,000 stands at around £34,000.

Another with a target of £15,000 started by Ben Cooper is currently at about £9,400.

On the Justgiving page Ben described Daniel as “one of the happiest young lads around” adding he was “beautiful inside and out”, and always lit up any room he walked into.