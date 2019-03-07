Train hits vehicle on Sunderland-Pelaw rail line

Metro services are suspended between Sunderland and Pelaw after a Northern Rail train hit a vehicle on the line.

Metro has Tweeted: "SERVICE SUSPENSION: The service is suspended between Pelaw and South Hylton in both directions due to a road vehicle being hit by a Northern Rail service. "

Bus operator Go North East said services were unable to operate in the area due to an incident at Boldon Crossings.

The service 5 and 50A are unable to serve Boldon New Road , Heaton Gardens, Galsworthy Road or Whiteleas and cusotemrs are being urged to use stops at Boldon Asda/Cineworld or Boldon Lane.

Metro tickets are being accepted on Go North East buses 9, 56 and 35a from Gateshead to Sunderland. The 56 will accept Metro tickets from Newcastle City Centre to Sunderland.

MORE TO FOLLOW.