Train lines blocked after body found on tracks

Train lines have been left blocked after a body was discovered on tracks this afternoon.
The body has been found on a line at Chester-le-Street between Newcastle and Durham.
The incident has left all lines blocked.
National Rail says that some trains are being diverted via Sunderland.
London North Eastern Railway has tweeted: "#LNERUpdate We're sorry to report that a body has been found on the line at Chester-Le-Street between #Newcastle and #Durham.
"As a result of this, all lines are blocked.
"We apologise for the delay."