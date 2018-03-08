Training success for South Shields-based charity’s volunteers

Volunteers from a charity which supports South Tyneside’s homeless and struggling families are celebrating a training success, thanks to a community grant.

People who give up their time to help out at Hospitality and Hope - along with residents from its supported accommodation unit and those accessing its soup kitchen - were given the chance to undergo training in a bid to improve their employability prospects.

The courses, made possible after the charity secured funding from the ESF LA7 Community Grant, were delivered by South Tyneside-based provider Vortex Training.

A total of 29 people have so far taken part in workshops - gaining 49 qualifications between them.

Areas included Level 2 Food Safety in Catering, Level 2 Health and Safety in the Workplace and Level 3 Emergency First Aid at Work.

Certificates were presented at an event held at the charity’s Chai Cafe in Chichester. Volunteer Leeann Winter was awarded Student of the Year after completing three qualifications.

Course trainer Rob Mackins, from Vortex Training based at One Trinity Green, said: “It has been a great pleasure for all of us at Vortex to be able to support this amazing local charity. Not only have we been able to help improve safe ways of working for staff and volunteers, but we have also been able to deliver training to some of the service users, hopefully raising their aspirations and giving them qualifications that can help them into employment.

“We hope we can build a long term relationship between our two organisations, and continue to support them into the future.”