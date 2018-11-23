A1 southbound closed following multi-vehicle crash

The A1 southbound has been closed near the Angel of the North following a five-vehicle crash this morning.

Traffic officers are on the scene and a diversion has been put in place.

A spokesperson for Highways England said: "This is now a full closure between the slip roads at junction 66. Traffic able to come off at junction 66 exit slip and rejoin junction 66 entry slip."

Emergency services are currently attending the incident.

North East Live Traffic said the road is expected to be closed until at least 9am due to the complexity of the recovery operation.