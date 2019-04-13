A19 blocked in both directions and air ambulance scrambled after crash

Drivers are being warned after the A19 is closed in both directions after a crash.

The road is closed northbound between the A61/A684 (Kilvington and Thornbrough) and the A684 (Ellerbeck, Osmortherly) due to a two-car collision.

The southbound carriageway is also blocked to allow for the Great North Air Ambulance to attend.

It comes as thousands of drivers from the North East head off on Easter breaks and holiday day trips.

It follows an earlier crash which has been causing lengthy delays on the A1(M).

Traffic is being diverted and Highways England said drivers should follow the solid square symbol: exit onto the A168 travelling north towards Northallerton. At the A168/A167 roundabout, take the second exit onto the A167 for about half a mile, then join the A684 travelling east to rejoin the A19.